Donald Trump Jr. Slams Alec Baldwin As ‘Garbage’ After Actor Denies Punching Anyone Before Arrest

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter on Nov. 2 to publicly call out and criticize Alec Baldwin after he was arrested for alleged assault in a parking lot.

Donald Trump Jr., 40, didn’t hold back when he decided to publicly slam Alec Baldwin, 60, for his arrest after he allegedly assaulted someone over a parking space on Nov. 2. The son of President Donald Trump, 72, tweeted his opinion about the actor and the unexpected situation shortly after it happened and he had some pretty opinionated things to say. “Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!,” the tweet read, which was attached to a news article about Alec’s arrest.

Donald’s comment about phone calls in the tweet was referencing a leaked voicemail that Alec left to his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin back in 2007. The voicemail was full of offensive language and he called Ireland a a “rude, thoughtless, little pig” for missing their scheduled phone call. He also told her she needs to get “her ass straightened out” and that she “humiliated him for the last time.” Alec later admitted in 2017 that the voicemail was recorded when he was going through a custody battle with his ex Kim Basinger, 64, and the backlash he received over it made him feel suicidal.

In addition to his initial tweet about Alec, Donald responded to another tweet that called Alec a “tolerant, loving and civil progressive who punches people for parking spaces.” “Don’t forget the homophobic slurs,” Donald responded. “Other than all of those things and all of those chances he’s been given he seems wonderful.”

Despite Donald’s harsh tweets about Alec’s mishap, the Emmy Award-winning star took to his own Twitter account to deny the rumors that he assaulted a man because he took his parking spot. “Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” his tweet began. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

News of Alec’s arrest made headlines after witnesses spoke out about the incident which happened on Nov. 2 at a parking spot on E. 10th street in New York City at around 1:30pm. Sources said that one of Alec’s family members was holding the parking spot for him when Wojciech Cieszkowski, 49, of Pearl River, NY, pulled into it, according to Page Six. Alec and Wojciech then apparently got into an argument over the spot and when Wojciech went to the meter to pay, Alec allegedly punched him. Alec was then arrested and charged with assault in the third degree and harassment. He returned home later that evening.

Alec has yet to respond directly to Donald Jr. but we’ll update with any new posts or info as it becomes available.