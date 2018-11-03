‘Bachelor’ Star Sean Lowe Begs For Prayers After Son Isaiah, 5 Mos., Is Hospitalized In ICU

‘The Bachelor’ star Sean Lowe took to Instagram on Nov. 2 to reveal his five-month-old son Isaiah is in the intensive care unit at a hospital due to bronchiolitis and he posted a heartbreaking photo of the precious baby.

The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, 34, asked for prayers on Instagram on Nov. 2 when he posted a devastating photo of his five-month-old son Isaiah in a hospital bed with his wife and mom to Isaiah, Catherine Giudici Lowe, 32, by his side. It turns out Isaiah had to be hospitalized after his body was having a difficult time getting oxygen due to a bronchiolitis diagnosis. Bronchiolitis is a lung infection that can appear in young children and infants. In the pic, Isaiah can be seen laying in a hospital bed while attached to some machines in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” Sean captioned the photo. “We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen. He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome.”

Sean and Catherine, who met and fell in love on The Bachelor, welcomed little Isaiah, their second child, back on May 18. They also share a son named Samuel, 2. Like with Isaiah’s hospitalization, Sean took to Instagram to announce the birth of the adorable baby. “Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord,” he captioned a photo that showed him holding the newborn.

We send out many healing wishes to little Isaiah during this difficult time. We will definitely keep updating about his progress when it becomes available.