Ariana Grande Teases New Album Title Amid Pete Davidson Drama: Why Fans Are Convinced It’s ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande gave a major hint as to what her new album title could be when she replied to a fan’s question in a tweet on Nov. 3 and her fans already have their top guess.

Ariana Grande, 25, seems to already have a title for her new album and she may be leaving major hints to fans on Twitter. After a fan asked her when they were going to know the name of her 5th album, Ariana didn’t hesitate to respond. “u already know it,” the singer tweeted along with a black heart emoji. The response has led fans to believe that the name of the upcoming album could be called, Thank u, next, since Ariana has been posting the phrase over and over again in recent tweets and messages on social media, especially when it comes to her ex Pete Davidson, 24. The “Break Free” crooner also admitted that “Thank u, next” will be a song title and the track will be the last one on her new album. “is thank u, next gonna be the last track of the album?,” one fan asked. “yes,” was Ariana’s response.

Ariana made headlines with the phrase, which she seems to use often, when she recently took to Twitter to respond to Pete using their quick engagement and split as humor in a new promo for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” her now deleted tweet read. “thank u, next.” The former couple broke things off around Oct. 14 just four months after becoming engaged but neither gave an official reason for the split.

Ariana has been going through some emotional difficulties after the shocking death of her ex Mac Miller, who unexpectedly died at the age of 26 from an apparent overdose back on Sept. 7, and that could be part of the reason her relationship with Pete ended. The brunette beauty had to cancel a few performances lately, including a Saturday Night Live performance, due to her emotions but it seems she’s finally ready to go back on stage and entertain her fans. She just announced her upcoming Sweetener World Tour, which kicks off in Mar. 2019, along with a plethora of North American tour dates.

u already know it 🖤 https://t.co/AymjaZARLd — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

We’ll keep posting more updates as soon as we get more info about Ariana’s new album. Since she’s known to write about her personal life and the things she goes through, we’re sure this will be one of her most emotional albums yet.