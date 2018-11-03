Angelina Jolie Spotted Taking Son Maddox, 17, On A College Tour In South Korea — See Pics

Angelina Jolie was spotted in South Korea with her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. See the pictures here!

Angelina Jolie is helping her oldest kid get ready for college! The actress, 43, traveled to South Korea for an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy and she brought along her 17-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt to visit colleges in Seoul. The high schooler has been studying Korean, and is interested in enrolling in a university in the country. This marks his first visit to a campus.

The mother-of-six also brought along her 14-year-old son Pax, and stepped out for some food with him while Maddox got some rest before his college tour. Angelina shares her six children, including Shiloh, 12; Zahara, 13; and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Brad Pitt, who didn’t accompany Angelina and their two sons on the trip.

Fans spotted Angelina and Pax dining out at a traditional Korean BBQ restaurant and shared images from the outing online. In one video posted to Instagram, fans shyly scurried past the mother and son as they waited for their food. Another fan tweeted photos of the pair being shown a menu.

While Angelina has been focused on her son’s future, she’s also been working toward finalizing her and Brad’s divorce. A recent report claimed that financials have held up the completion of the process, but Angelina recently notified the court that she has turned over all her financial information to her ex and his legal team, according to documents obtained by the The Blast. Looks like things might be changing for all the Jolie-Pitt kids!