Finally, we’re getting a glimpse at what Tiny was for Halloween this year! The singer posted a photo of her sexy majorette costume on Instagram Nov. 1, and she looked SO good. See the pic here.

Tiny goes by “Major Girl” on Instagram, so it was only fitting that she dressed as a band majorette for Halloween! She debuted her look on Instagram Nov. 1, and the sexy costume featured a skintight, blue leotard, paired with a teeny tiny, gold fringe skirt. She also wore a gold cape, along with white boots that were adorned with blue and white feathers. To complete the look, Tiny pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail and added a gold, sequined headband. All in all, she looked SUPER sexy!

It’s unclear exactly what Tiny did to celebrate Halloween. As of earlier this week, she was in South Africa with T.I., who’ shooting the movie Monster Hunter there. After posting the Halloween pic, Tiny shared another shot of her with some friends on the film’s set. Clearly, T.I. and Tiny are back on good terms these days, even after another hitch in their relationship at the beginning of summer. At that time, Tip was caught slapping another woman’s butt on-camera, and understandably, Tiny was hesitant to forgive him.

This point of their relationship is currently playing out on the pair’s reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which airs Mondays on VH1. During last week’s episode, Tiny agreed to go on an upcoming trip to Trinidad with T.I. so they could celebrate their anniversary, but we’ll have to see how that plays out in the weeks to come.

Tiny has admitted on the show that she finds it hard to let T.I. go, even after all his indiscretions. “We’re meant for each other,” she said. “Or at least meant to drive each other crazy.”