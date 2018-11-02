Watch
Taylor Swift Pulls Her Fake Eyelashes Off Mid-Concert In The Pouring Rain & Keeps Going Like A Pro

A Wet Taylor Swift Sizzles at her Sydney Concert for her Reputation Stadium Tour. Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is the fifth concert tour by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, in support of her sixth studio album, Reputation. The tour began on May 8, 2018 in Glendale and is set to conclude on November 21, 2018 in Tokyo, comprising 53 concerts.
Taylor Swift never lets a little rain (or a total downpour) put a damper on her ‘Reputation’ tour shows! While performing in Sydney, she kept her cool while peeling her wet, fake eyelashes off mid-song.

Nothing can rain on Taylor Swift‘s parade! The singer, 28, brought her Reputation tour to a rainy Sydney, Australia on Nov. 2, and even though the show was delayed due to weather, she eventually was able to hit the stage. Unfortunately, the rain didn’t let up and Taylor had to just deal with the consequences – namely, wet fake eyelashes. While singing “Don’t Blame Me,” the songstress yanked her fake eyelashes off so casually that it looked like it was always supposed to happen.

As with anything that Tay does, her Swifties rejoiced on Twitter over this incredible deconstruction of beauty that this angel laid out before them. “TAYLOR PULLED OFF HER EYELASH AND THREW IT DURING DONT BLAME ME wow wig snatched eyelash snatched,” Jemima Skelley tweeted. Another fan, @tracesofswift, shared a video of the moment and joked, “taylor SAID hold my eyelash real quick.”

As much as Taylor loves a rain show, the one in Sydney was truly on another level. The “Delicate” hitmaker revealed on her Instagram story that the concert was delayed, and that the city had to extend its public transportation for the night so that fans could still make it home afterwards.

“Here we are. We’re backstage, we’re in our outfits, we’re ready. They’re just gonna let us know,” Taylor said in a video, before asking someone off camera when she and her dancers will be able to go onstage. “Soon. That’s the official prognosis,” she added, laughing. She then shared another clip of her and her dancers walking to the stage. We hope all of the Sydney fans had a great time!