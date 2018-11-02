Ryan Reynolds Trolls Wife Blake Lively By Accusing Her Of Cheating On Him With Ghosts — See Pic

Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled Blake Lively by implying that a woman who claims she had sex with 20 ghosts looks just like his wife! Read his sarcastic comment here!

Here’s a spooky story in case you’re already missing Halloween celebrations. Commenting on an article about Amethyst Realm, a 30-year-old British woman who gained worldwide notoriety for not only claiming that she had sex with 20 different ghosts, but also for recently saying she had gotten engaged to one, Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help but notice that Amethyst looks similar to his wife Blake Lively. After the New York Post tweeted out the article with the headline “Women who had sex with 20 ghosts is now engaged to a spirit,” Ryan wrote, “THIS is how I find out?” Check out his Twitter reply below!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ryan has trolled his wife on Instagram. After Blake shared a photo of herself grabbing model Thomas “The Boxer” Canestraro‘s naked legs on a kitchen counter, while she wore a suit, as part of a themed shoot by photographer Tim Palen for the movie A Simple Favor, Ryan had a hilarious response. Commenting on the photo, Ryan wrote, “He seems nice.”

Speaking of A Simple Favor, Blake opened up to us about her character’s epic wardrobe and how it helped define her role. “To me her clothing is everything, because you immediately know how over-the-top she is, how extra she is. She seems like someone who really wants attention and is commanding attention, which is very important because she’s somebody who is actually hiding,” Blake told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the film’s premiere. “She’s hiding from all these different iterations of herself, and it’s actually a great protection. She has such a distinct, iconic look that if she looked completely different in each iteration of her life, it’s easier for her to disappear when she looks like something else. So there’s not a lot of variety to her look, and I think that’s what’s really special.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Ryan and Blake. In the meantime, check out all of their pics together in our gallery above.