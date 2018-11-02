Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley ‘Acted Very In Love’ At The Situation’s Wedding After ‘Blowout Fights’

Have Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley put their drama behind them for good? A source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY they were on their best behavior at The Situation’s wedding!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley attended Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wedding to Lauren Pesci, but they did not cause a scene. A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that in fact, the two of them looked so loving at The Situation’s big day. “You would never have known that Ronnie and Jen were having blowout fights weeks before The Situation’s wedding as they couldn’t have acted more in love at The Situation’s wedding,” our source told us. “Jen was great to be around, finally. It may have been because she had her daughter with her, but she and Ronnie acted very in love the entire time, constantly smiling and holding hands and acting like a family unit! It was adorable to see.”

In fact, the two of them were so loving toward each other, that the Jersey Shore co-stars who were also at the wedding couldn’t help but notice that they were having a great time together. “Even Ronnie’s Jersey Shore cast members let him know how much they enjoyed having Jen there,” our source went on to say. “They love seeing Ronnie happy.”

Before the Situation’s wedding, Ronnie and Jen have had an eventful few months together. The two got into a heated argument when Jen was trying to get their daughter, Ariana, back from Ronnie, an altercation that left Ronnie with a black eye. We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest drama surrounding Jen and Ronnie. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of the two of them together in our gallery above.