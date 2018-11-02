Remy Ma Slammed For Defending R. Kelly After Rape Accusations: ‘I Can’t Support Her Anymore’

So, Remy Ma is cancelled now? The rapper appeared defended R. Kelly against the countless allegations of rape and inappropriate sexual behavior, and outraged fans are completely DONE with Ms. Ma.

Fresh off her defense of Bill Cosby, Remy Ma, 38, came to the aid of another man accused of inappropriate sexual behavior: R. Kelly. During the Oct. 29 episode of Revolt TV’s State Of The Culture, after host Joe Budden brought up the upcoming Surviving R. Kelly documentary, Remy seemed unconvinced by the many allegations that R. Kelly sexually assaulted underage girls. “Most rapists don’t eat your a**,” she said when describing one of the alleged R. Kelly sex tapes. Oh, it doesn’t get any better from there.

During the segment, she defended the optics of R. Kelly allegedly sleeping with younger women, explaining there are teenage girls who want to have sex with older men. She also argued that the women in the R. Kelly compound aren’t complaining about how they’re treated – that it’s their families who are making a ruckus — and that even though R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography in 2008, he was still being treated like a monster. Needless to say, fans weren’t happy with this. “My face every time Remy opens her mouth out here caping for Bill Cosby and R.Kelly…please STFU already. Papoose…RUN!!!” one tweeted.

“Really? Sigh. Cant wait for the day where being the Queen of Rap means dismantling the patriarchy instead of being complicit in it,” @Sincerely_rican tweeted. “Remy Ma’s comments regarding R Kelly…smh….#SOTC,” @MadNewsBlog said. “I’m officially done supporting Remy Ma and anything affiliated with her. Her R. Kelly comments were so sad,” tweeted @LordtEllie. “Remy Ma is defending R. Kelly now?smfh what is there to defend? She can’t be serious.”

Remy Ma phew…what a let down. Imagine thinking child support should only be for kids who's parents were married or that freakin R. Kelly is innocent!? What a bird 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Vpg35oDyAK — The Harlem Shimmy (@Say_Yes_2theJes) November 2, 2018

At first I thought Remy Ma was being contrarian by contract obligation on SOTC but b/t her comments about Bill Cosby, yt people saying the N word, child support and now R.Kelly I can’t support her anymore. After this show is over, those 🗑 ass comments are gunna haunt her — Brittaney (@HoochieChrncls) November 2, 2018

Remy’s R. Kelly’s comments come weeks after she defended convicted rapist Bill Cosby, 81. “I’m not saying that every one of them is lying. Yes, 60 women came out, but when I sat there and listened to them, I feel that some of them were lying. I feel like some of them are not telling the truth,” she said. Remy also added that, while she thinks some of Bill’s accusers may be telling the truth, she believes he was taken down due to racism.

“The higher up you are, in the public eye, especially when your skin is this color, they love to tear people and bring them down,” she said, per Page Six. “If it was the other way around, when you start naming the Donald Trumps and the [Harvey] Weinsteins and the Matt Lauers. … Had it been 60 women, with 50 of them being white women, do you think there would be white women like ‘Yes! Yes! He did it!’ No, they wouldn’t, they’d be sitting here saying the same thing I’m saying.”