Olivia Culpo Throws Massive Shade At Danny Amendola By Keeping His $12K Rolex Gift After Split

Happy Birthday, Danny Amendola — but no Rolex watch for you! His ex-girlfriend and ‘Sports Illustrated’ model, Olivia Culpo, just burned the Miami Dolphins wide receiver in the best way possible. See it here.

Our petty hearts are full. News of Olivia Culpo’s split from Danny Amendola, 33, broke on Oct. 31 — but his birthday was just two days later on Nov. 2! The former Miss Universe didn’t let that stop her from throwing major shade on his special day. The 26-year-old model strapped on a $12,000 Rolex watch, which most assumed was originally for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, given the date. She then posted a savage boomerang to her Instagram Story. “Looks like this is my present now,” Olivia wrote over the now deleted video. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.” It’s a very early birthday, given that the model doesn’t turn 27 until next May!

Olivia has been on a social media roll after the split, which an E! News source confirmed on Halloween. This is Olivia’s second breakup with Danny, as they called it quits in March before reuniting this summer. She was reportedly “really upset” and “extremely embarrassed” after cozy photos of her former beau with CBS reporter Bianca Peters surfaced from a Miami beach on Oct. 28. In the photos, Danny is resting his hand on the reporter’s head, and they’re swimming suspiciously close in the Florida waters! In a follow-up report, Danny tried to tell Olivia that Bianca is “a longtime friend and they were just catching up,” another source told the same outlet. And the source added that “Olivia is totally not buying it.” Yeah, we can tell!

On Oct. 30, the model dropped another possible clue of her current status with the NFL star. She posted an Instagram photo from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition shoot, in which a snake is wrapped around her toned body! “Here’s a sneak peak….. I dedicate this to all the snakes 🙅🏻‍♀️🐍❤️,” she captioned the picture. Yes, no names were dropped, but we only write captions about “snakes” when we want a certain someone to read it!

The watch, which appears to be the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, “was designed to meet the demands of professional racing drivers,” according to the brand’s website. Well, it has also met the demands of much needed post-breakup shade!