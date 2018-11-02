Michelle Obama: Please Get Your Whole Squad To Vote — Don’t Let Others Decide Your Future

No matter how exhausted you are by nasty political attacks and chaos, the former first lady urges you to show up on election day and vote for the future you want!

Michelle Obama is a woman on a mission. The former FLOTUS and passionate When We All Vote co-founder penned a brilliant op-ed for Shondaland in which she gives one last push to encourage young voters to VOTE in the November 6 election. With four days to go until the midterms, Obama is asking voters to get their squads together, head to the polls, and cast their ballots on November 6, regardless of political affiliation. Because, if you want to see change, you have to take matters into your own hands!

“Look, I get it. I’m exhausted by it all, too,” Obama wrote. “I’m tired of the daily chaos, the pettiness that too often dominates the discourse. And some days, it would be a lot easier to just tune it all out and go on with my life. But checking out of the process isn’t going to pay off in the long run, for me or for anybody else. There is only one way to relieve some of that frustration about what’s going on — and that’s to vote. It’s our best avenue toward electing leaders who stand up for our values. It’s the best way we’ve got to address the issues we care about.”

Amen! She went on to explain that we can’t let others decide our futures! There are people who are relying on us to stay home on election day and be apathetic. After all, fewer than 37% of voters showed up to vote in the last midterm elections (2014). That’s the lowest percentage since World War II. That’s dismal.

“On Tuesday, it’s the people who show up who will get to make a whole host of important decisions about your future. The people who show up will elect the sheriffs who will police our streets and the prosecutors who will pursue justice. They’ll determine the mayors and city council members who will decide whether or not to fix our crumbling roads. They’ll decide who represents us in Congress, and how much power each party controls in Washington. They’ll determine ballot initiatives that address everything from supporting new housing for veterans, to promoting renewable energy, to improving facilities for senior citizens.

The only question is — are you going to let somebody else decide all of that for you? Are you going to give someone else that much control over your life? Because that’s what you’re doing when you don’t vote. You’re putting your future in the hands of others.”

Make Michelle Obama (and us) proud; VOTE on election day, November 6! If you need more information about your polling place, voter registration status, candidates — anything you can think of — before voting, you can find it HERE. See you at the polls!