Michael Cohen Slams Donald Trump: He Said Black People Are ‘Too Stupid To Vote For Me’

Michael Cohen is claiming that Donald Trump made several racist remarks toward black people in the years they’ve know each other. Read what Cohen told ‘Vanity Fair’ here.

Despite being Donald Trump‘s former fixer, Michael Cohen is not holding back when it comes to revealing some pretty vile, racist remarks the president allegedly made to him over the years. In a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen said, “I told Trump that the rally looked vanilla on television. Trump responded, ‘That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.'” In recounting another conversation he had with Trump regarding the death of Nelson Mandela, Michael revealed, “[Trump] said to me, ‘Name one country run by a black person that’s not a s***hole. Name one city.'”

However, the wild allegations don’t stop there. In discussing Apprentice‘s Season One contestant, Kwame Jackson, Trump allegedly used a homophobic epithet. Cohen claims, “He said, ‘There’s no way I can let this black f*g win.'” Michael also claims that when the two of them were entering a rough neighborhood in Chicago in the late 2000s, Trump apparently made another racist remark. Cohen said, “We were going from the airport to the hotel, and we drove through what looked like a rougher neighborhood. Trump made a comment to me, saying that only the blacks could live like this.”

Recently, one of Trump’s biggest supporters also turned his back on him. Kanye West took to Twitter to announce that he was renouncing his advocacy of the president. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” Kanye wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” We’ll keep you posted on whether Trump fires back at Cohen. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of Michael in our gallery above.