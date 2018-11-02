‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Kim Richards Fails Lie Detector Test When Asked If She’s ‘Sexually Attracted’ To BF

Oh no! The ugly truth came out during the Nov. 2 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, when Kim Richards failed a lie detector test. Get all the details, here.

The Nov. 2 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars was all about finding out the truth to some of the cast’s biggest questions! For former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards, it was whether or not she’s sexually attracted to her boyfriend, Wynn Katz. For him, it was whether or not he’d give up the younger women he dates for her. When Wynn was asked his question, he said “Yes,” and the lie detector backed him up! “That makes me feel special,” she said, “But I need more love and affection from Wynn.” OK, fair enough. But Kim should have kept quiet, because her test didn’t go as well.

“There’s this concept in the world of polygraph examination called ‘countermeasures’,” Dr. V said after closing her book. “Countermeasures are what happens when someone is purposefully trying to beat the test.” Apparently, you’re supposed to keep very still when you take a polygraph test, and Kim was constantly fidgeting with her fingers and shifting in her seat. “You used countermeasures,” Kim was told. “You failed your polygraph exam.”

While we were shocked, Kim’s housemates didn’t seem too surprised by the news. “It sounds like a criminal, like she went online and Googled how to do it or something like that,” Pauly D said, while his ex-girlfriend, Aubrey O’Day added, “Kim’s whole life is a countermeasure.” Wow.

