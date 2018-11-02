Maci Bookout Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After She’s Accused Of Photoshopping Tummy In New Pic

Jinkies! Maci Bookout shared a Halloween photo of her family dressed as the detectives from ‘Scooby-Doo,’ but to fans, there’s one unsolved mystery. They think the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Photoshopped her ‘baby bump’!

Come on gang, we’ve got a mystery to solve — as Fred would say! Maci Bookout, 27, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, 29, dressed as Daphne and Fred from Scooby-Doo for Halloween, and their kids Jayde and Maverick also got into Mystery Incorporated costumes. Bentley, Maci’s 10-year-old son whom she shares with Ryan Edwards, also joined the family photo as Shaggy, which was posted to his mom’s Instagram on Nov. 1. But fans thought her eldest son’s elbow appeared warped in the picture, which just so happened to be placed where a baby bump would be! “So no ones gonna talk about how bentleys elbow is magically huge right next to maci’s stomach? lol congrats on the new addition 💜,” Instagram user @htruhnn wrote. Another person, @coreygreen02, wrote, “Looks like she may be preggo, look at Bentley’s elbow, stretched from Photoshop??” And that’s not the only quirk in the Teen Mom OG star’s photo that caught fans’ attentions!

The family of five posed in front of a golf cart with a cardboard sign that read “Mystery Machine.” Some fans found the corner of this sign suspicious, which was also right by Bentley’s elbow and Maci’s tummy! “Not trying to fuel the fire or anything, but im really hoping this picture is edited (Bentleys elbow and the corner of the mystery machine) to hide a baby bump because that child would have the best family,” Instagram user @leelershae08 gushed. However, fans could have been staring at an accidental optical illusion!

Well, Maci has been open about her and Taylor’s plans to grow their family. However, the MTV star didn’t want to do it the old-fashioned baby making way. Maci wanted to adopt! Amid pregnancy rumors in August, the reality television star revealed she and her husband “want to adopt a child” — not a baby — “down the road,” on a Coffee and Convos podcast with Teen Mom OG co-star Kailyn Lowry and friend Lindsie Chrisley. Maci followed up on this goal two months later with Us Weekly. “We are definitely still wanting to adopt. We don’t really have, like, a time frame or, like, an exact answer,” the mother of three told the outlet on Sept. 26. “I feel like when we know to start the process, we will start it, but for now we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Do you think Photoshop’s to blame? We’re crossing our fingers for a big reveal on Season 8 of Teen Mom OG!