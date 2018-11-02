Kylie Cosmetics Unveils ‘Todd Kraines’ Lip Kit For Kris Jenner’s Birthday & We Can’t Stop Laughing

This is an even better surprise than a Ferrari. Kylie Jenner paid Kris another early birthday tribute, this time by revealing her company’s next lip kit: ‘Todd Kraines.’ Wait until you see the art on the box!

Kris Jenner is turning 63 on Nov. 5, and still, the “Todd Kraines” joke from Keeping Up with the Kardashians lives on. Kylie Jenner, 21, is now immortalizing Scott Disick’s phone prank for a special-edition lip kit that’ll drop on her mom’s birthday! “AUNTIE KRIS, IT’S ME! Introducing TODD KRAINES ❤️,” Kylie’s company, Kylie Cosmetics, posted to its Instagram page on Nov. 1. “A little surprise to celebrate @krisjenner’s birthday… our new special-edition lip kit, Todd Kraines.” The lip kit art makes it even better, which shows Kris wearing shades that say “10%” in each lens. It’s a reference to what Kris is best known as — a momager! The mother of six takes a “10% management cut” from her children, as was stated in Kylie’s Forbes cover story in July.

If you didn’t tune into KUWTK when the show’s seasons were still in the single digits, the “Todd Kraines” prank goes way back. Todd Kraines is actually a Kardashian family friend and real estate broker whom Scott would impersonate in recurring phone calls to Kris. In a shrill voice, he’d yell into the phone, “Auntie Kris! It’s me! Todd Kraines!” The real Todd revealed that it confused Kris so much, she’d then call him and ask if he “was behind these pranks,” which the real estate agent revealed in an April Fool’s day PSA for E! News this year. Now everyone’s in on the joke!

Seriously, Kylie’s outdoing herself with the birthday presents this year. Kris already already has a hot red Ferrari sitting in her driveway, after her youngest daughter surprised her with it at dawn on Oct. 29! Kylie filmed the whole surprise, and her mom looked like a teen on her Sweet 16. As Kris’ real birthday approaches in three days, we’re waiting for the KarJenner clan to pull out all the stops (and money) for the special day!

We bet Todd didn’t know he’d one day have his name printed on one of the world’s best-selling lip kits. Thanks in advance for the peachy lips, Todd!