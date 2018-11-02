‘KUWTK’: Khloe’s Sisters Freak As They Find Out About Tristan Cheating — ‘I’m Disgusted’

All hell breaks loose on the next episode of ‘KUWTK’ when Khloe Kardashian’s sisters find out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating just days before she gives birth! Watch the dramatic promo here!

If the Brady Bunch-style graphics in the new preview didn’t already give that away, the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is all about family. Specifically, it’s about the Kardashian and Jenner sisters finding out that Tristan Thompson shockingly cheated on Khloe Kardashian just days before her due date. It’s not a surprise that they’re all truly and completely shocked, and heartbroken when the news breaks. Kim Kardashian finds out first as she checks her phone in the middle of her KUWTK confessional.

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” Kim remarks while pausing her confessional taping. “Khloe’s gonna die. She’s literally going to go into labor over this.” Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick are driving on the freeway when Kim texts her the news. Kendall’s truly shocked, and when Scott finds out, he’s absolutely livid. “I’m just in shock right now. He’s a f**king idiot. This is a sick joke,” Kendall cries, her head in her hands. “I can’t even imagine being in Khloe’s shoes. Just like, how reckless it all seems. This is really shocking and, obviously, heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted,” Kourtney Kardashian says.

You know this is bad if Kourtney feels she can’t relate. Her nine-year relationship ended when Scott was caught cheating on her with 25-year-old Chloe Bartoli, after all. Granted, she wasn’t pregnant and on the brink of giving birth when he did so. It winds up being Kylie Jenner who breaks the news to Khloe. “No one had the courage to tell Khloe, ’cause we knew she was days away from giving birth,” Kylie explains while getting her hair and makeup done. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do.”

The other sisters soon discover that Khloe knows — and she’s not responding to any texts or calls. Poor thing! The promo ends with Kim getting a call from Khloe’s best friend, Malika, while she’s still sitting in the confessional studio. An audibly upset Malika yells over speakerphone, “what the f**k is that?” If this short promo is any indication, the rest of this KUWTK episode is going to be a doozy. We can’t wait to see what goes down when Kris Jenner hears the news.