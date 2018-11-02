Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Look Glam Riding Elephants In Skimpy Bikinis During Bali Trip

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian posed in bikinis at a very unexpected setting — on top of an elephant! Check out the latest pics from their epic Bali vacation!

Ah, the great elephant riders of history… Hannibal of Carthage, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. While on their luxurious Bali get-away, the Kardashians got up close and very personal with some elephants. On top of that, Kim and Kourtney literally got on top of the magnificent beasts, while looking drop dead gorgeous in the process. The two reality stars wore stunning bikinis while going on their joyrides. Check out pics from their Bali vacation right here!

Recently, Kim found herself having to apologize for her use of the R-word during Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party. “I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community,” Kim told TMZ. “I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney was glad that she got to spend some time with her ex Scott Disick during his brief stay with them during their Bali vacay. “Kourtney and Scott bonded in Bali, it was very healing for them and a really beautiful experience,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their time together reminded Kourtney of all the great memories they shared so it was a little disappointing for Kourtney when Scott left and ran straight into Sofia [Richie]‘s arms, it made Kourt a bit sad. Kourtney is trying not to dwell on it though, even if it does sting a little.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news from the Kardashians’ Bali trip. In the meantime, check out a compilation of all their vacation photos from Bali in our gallery above.