Keira Knightley, Kerry Washington, Emma Roberts & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It may have been Halloween this week, but these gorgeous red carpet outfits were all treats, no tricks! See the best dressed stars below.

Keira Knightley was a vision in Chanel at the The Nutcracker and the Four Realms film premiere in London on November 1. To be honest, I didn’t love the dark and bold makeup combination with such a sweet, princess dress, but to each their own! That dress was spectacular! At the same premiere, Mackenzie Foy was pretty in pink, wearing Rodarte. Such romantic looks at that premiere — it really got us into the holiday spirit! Another sparkly show-stopper this week was the beaded Markarian dress Emma Roberts wore at the In A Relationship premiere. She paired with Irene Neuwirth Jewelry and red Christian Louboutin heels. See all of the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above!

Victoria’s Secret angel Martha Hunt also reached for Markarian this week, wearing their Satin Embroidered Wrap Dress from the Resort 2019 Collection promoting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Good Morning America in New York on November 1. Meghan Markle wore her wedding dress designer — Givenchy — in New Zealand on Oct 31. Unfortunately, there may have been a wardrobe malfunction with the sheer skirt in the bright outside light! Sarah Jessica Parker was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York and arrived wearing a silver Emilia Wickstead dress, with an Ulla Johnson coat on top. Her sparkly shoes were from her own SJP Collection!

Uzo Aduba wore a stunning purple Isabel Marant dress at the Women’s Media Awards in New York on Nov 1 2018. A big belt cinched her waist. Salma Hayek wore a gorgeous Gucci dress at the 3rd Annual WWD Honors in New York on Oct. 30. Kerry Washington channeled her Scandal character Olivia Pope wearing a STUNNING pink coat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York on Oct 29. She wore shoes by Christian Louboutin.