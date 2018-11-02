Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Split: ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Ends Engagement After 3 Years

Say it ain’t so! Fan-favorite ‘Bachelorette’ couple, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe, confirmed on Nov. 2 that they ended their engagement. See the statement here.

“After three incredible years we have decided to go our separate ways,” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth confirmed to People. “This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Rumors that there was trouble in paradise between Kaitlyn and Shawn began over the summer. Fans started speculating that something was up when they went several weeks without posting photos together on Instagram. Plus, many noticed that they were spending quite a bit of time apart — she was in Canada, where she grew up, while he was working on running his new gym in Nashville). However, after a lot of buzz, Kaitlyn finally addressed the rumors head-on in August.

She explained that she goes to Canada in the summer every year, and made a promise to herself that she would always return home for family time in August. However, Shawn couldn’t make it because he had just started his business, and the busy schedule just didn’t allow him to leave for such a long period of time. Kaitlyn confirmed that she and Shawn were “110 percent committed to each other” in the August statement, but clearly, they were unable to make it work. So sad!

Kaitlyn and Shawn met on her season of The Bachelorette in the spring of 2015. He proposed to her during the finale, and she accepted.