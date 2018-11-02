A trip to Universal Studios got emotional for Justin Bieber, who was photographed crying and being consoled by his wife, Hailey Baldwin, at the theme park on Oct. 28. See the pics here.

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, hit up Universal Studios’ Harry Potter-themed bar on Oct. 28, and based on new photos of their outing, which surfaced on Nov. 2, it looks like Justin wasn’t having the best night. In the pics, Justin can be seen visibly weeping, while trying to hide his face under the guise of a white hat. He even had his head in his hands at one point, as Hailey gently tried to comfort him. The singer looked “distressed and disheveled,” according to Daily Mail, who obtained the photos. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF JUSTIN CRYING.

This isn’t the first time Justin has been spotted getting emotional in public lately. Over the summer, he and Hailey were seen consoling each other as they fought through tears during an outing in New York City. When asked about the breakdown afterward, Justin held up a book called The Meaning of Marriage and told photographers, “This. You got good days and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days.” At that time, Justin and Hailey were engaged, but they went on to secretly tie the knot in a NYC courthouse in September.

However, when it was revealed in October that Justin’s on/off ex, Selena Gomez, had gone back into treatment to work on her mental health, he was photographed looking quite sad once again. Justin and Selena have a lot of history together, and were even dating as recently as Feb 2018, just months before he got back together with Hailey.

It’s unclear what Justin’s latest tears are over, but luckily, he has Hailey by his side to get through it. The two have basically been inseparable since their reconciliation in June.