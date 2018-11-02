Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wedding Dress Is Finally Revealed — See Stunning Lace Valentino Gown

All eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow as she walked down the aisle to marry producer Brad Falchuk, and now, we can ALL see exactly what she wore!

More congratulations are in order for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk! The pair were married on Sept. 29, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Hamptons home, and the bride’s gown was absolutely breathtaking! She finally revealed her look on her website Goop on November 2. Wearing a stunning white gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, the bride looked like an absolute princess. The lace dress had cap sleeves, and was fitted on the bodice. It flared into a ball gown skirt, and was simply amazing. She looked breathtaking.

The mystery surrounding what Gwyneth would wear to her nuptials started when the couple announced their engagement in January on GMA, and on the cover of Gwyn’s Goop magazine. At her 400-person engagement party hosted by Ryan Murphy, Gwyneth stunned in a burgundy gown by her friend Giambattista Valli, and several wondered if he would also make her wedding gown. Some suggested her close friend Stella McCartney would do the honors, while others guessed her gown would be custom by her friend, Giancarlo Giammetti, of Valentino.

While Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin in 2003, she made clear following her engagement to Brad that she considers this her “first wedding,” as she and Chris quickly eloped and no family was present. The bride told People in January, that her girlfriends were helping her plan the big day, adding, “They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute.” Well, it looks like Gwyneth’s big day was a true fairytale! Congratulations to the happy couple!