Kendall Jenner, Cardi B & More Stars Proving Florals In Fall Might Actually Be Groundbreaking

Florals for Spring might not be Miranda Priestly-approved, but we bet the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ character would love the print in Fall. See everyone from Kendall Jenner to Cardi B take on Autumn’s hottest trend!

In what might be the most memorable scene in The Devil Wears Prada, fashion editor Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), scoffs at a staff member’s story idea focused on highlighting floral print looks in Spring. “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking,” Miranda deadpans. But if you take that same pattern and put it into an entirely new season – one where plants tend to wilt and the days get darker, as opposed to blossom and brighten – the look transforms into something that actually is, well, groundbreaking.

Florals are having a moment right now (in Fall!) and we doubt that Miranda would dare turn her nose up at covering the various Carolina Herrera, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana ensembles worn by celebrities that happened to feature flowery designs. I mean, come on. Even trendsetters like Meghan Markle and Kendall Jenner were spotted wearing the feminine pattern in October.

But what’s great about this trend isn’t it’s refreshing change of pace from what we’ve come to expect out of autumnal fashion, but the fact that anyone can make it work for their body and their wallet. (For real! I currently have a leather jacket featuring a floral design hanging on the back of my desk chair, which I bought on clearance at Target for $20).

Whether you want to recycle the bright pink floral dress you loved wearing so much in May, or if you’re really digging the darker takes on the trend, there are plenty of ways to make fall florals work for you this season. Sure, winter is coming, but I think this look can actually go the distance. For instance, Kiernan Shipka donned a green and black Prada dress for New York Comic Con on Oct. 5, which looked like it would be right at home on a Christmas card. Check out the gallery above to see even more fall floral looks worn by celebs this season!