Trump Slammed By HBO For Using Famous ‘Game Of Thrones’ Line To Push Political Agenda

Donald Trump decided to borrow – and personalize – a line from ‘Game of Thrones’ to push his political agenda and was immediately slammed by fans and HBO alike.

You’re the leader of the Free World and you want to announce your plans to reinstate sanctions against Iran. What do you do? Well, if it’s 2018 and you’re a former reality-TV-star-turned-president, you tweet a mock meme of yourself, borrowing the font from a hit series and nodding to the show’s most famous phrase. Yes, on Nov. 2 Donald Trump, 72, posted a Game of Thrones-style photo of himself, announcing that “Sanctions Are Coming” on Nov. 5. As fans of the hit HBO show know, Trump has grabbed the series’ phrase, “Winter Is Coming” and twisted into something else to promote his political agenda.

The fury was swift and HBO – the network that airs Game of Thrones – was anything but amused. “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” a rep told HollywoodLife. Referring to the fictional language the characters speak on the show, HBO also tweeted, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

GoT fans were also furious. One tweeted, “I can now add Game of Thrones to the list of things you’ve ruined. I’ll Venmo you for the extra pages I’m sure I’ll need.” Another person wrote, “Leave Game of Thrones alone. You’ve already destroyed so much.”

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

You don’t have to be either for or against Trump to admit that he’s a bit of a culture vulture. The list of artists who have demanded that he stop playing their music at his political rallies is a mile long. Adele, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Elton John, Queen and R.E.M are just a few who have made that request. Mostly recently Pharrell, 45, issued a cease and desist letter on Oct. 29 via his lawyers, asking Trump to stop playing his hit song “Happy,” after the president played it at a political rally on Oct. 27 “on the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist.’” Pharrell was referring to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, which resulted in the death of worshippers at the hands of 46-year-old anti-Semite, Robert Bowers.

We’re not sure why the president couldn’t find a Kid Rock or Ted Nugent song to reference. Would have saved him a lot of hassle – and backlash – borrowing from one of his supporters. Just a thought for the next time he has a rally or a political policy to promote…