Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘On The Fast Track’ To Getting Engaged: He’s ‘Fallen In Love’

Backgrid
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chris Pratt and his son Jack spent time with Chris' new lady Katherine Schwarzenegger in Santa Monica. Chris and Katherine met up with Katherine's brother Patrick for lunch before doing some shopping around The Promenade. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out amid engagement rumors from their friends saying they could become engaged "sooner than later." The couple that exercises together together stays together as the couple is seen enjoying an outdoor workout together on a sunny day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen. The pair look to be in high spirits as they are seen heading back to her home after a quiet dinner with one another. They smile as they stroll on the sidewalk during the mid-week. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
They do everything together Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are seen going thru a car-wash as they can't control their joy for each other. Cris Pratt and Katherine are seen going thru a self serve carwash in West Hollywood. The Happy couple vacuumed the car them selves and tipped a worker who help dry their Vehicle. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Ref: SPL5014484 050818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Evening Writer

Chris Pratt is so smitten with Katherine Schwarzenegger, you won’t believe what he apparently told her — HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop! Here’s why the pair seem headed for the next step: engagement.

Chris Pratt, 39, is more than infatuated with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was first publicly spotted with Arnold’s daughter on June 16, and already, he’s seeing a long-term future with her…and only her! “Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “They are without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.” Their passionate smooch shared in the parking lot of Malibu’s Tra Di Noi restaurant conveyed that message on Oct. 23! And that’s just recalling one of the many dates they’ve been spotted on, from more romantic dinners to attending church together. As our source says, Chris is “loving every minute” of being with the Maverick and Me author. And here’s why.

“She encompasses everything he wants in a partner,” our source continues. “She’s beautiful, smart and caring and understands his humor.” Check and check! The list goes on as our source adds that Katherine’s “wonderful and genuine to his son.” The Avengers: Infinity War actor shares his six-year-old son, Jack, with Anna Faris, 41. News broke today that he finalized his divorce from the Scary Movie actress, whom he married in 2009, according to E! News. “The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24,” the outlet’s source claimed. “The papers were filed with the courthouse today, Nov. 2.” But the timing of Chris’ romance is anything but awkward, as just two days ago, Jack went trick-or-treating with his freshly divorced parents…along with Katherine and Anna’s boyfriend of nearly one year, Michael Barrett!

As we’ve told you, the family outing went swimmingly. Katherine was a “little nervous” to hang out with her boyfriend’s ex-wife, but Chris gave her a heartfelt pep talk, according to what the author’s friend EXCLUSIVELY told us on Nov. 1! As for Anna, she “made it easy” — get the full scoop on how Chris’ old lover reacted during the Halloween double date! Not only does Anna approve of Katherine, but the new couple has met each side’s families. Chris’ brother, Cully, rang in his 42nd birthday just five days ago with Katherine on the opposite end of the restaurant table. With all that said, our source notes that these two “seem to be on the fast track to engagement.” And on a sweet final note, our insider shares, “They share love and laughter and that is everything to him. He can’t get enough of her!”