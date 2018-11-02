Chris Brown Reveals Royalty Is ‘Daddy’s Lil Monster’ As The Cutest Harley Quinn On Halloween

Royalty Brown was the cutest Harley Quinn on Halloween! And, she was ‘Daddy’s Lil Monster’, as Chris Brown helped his 4-year-old daughter put a fun twist on the epic costume! See the cute photo here!

Chris Brown, 29, is one proud dad! He shared the cutest Halloween photo of his daughter, Royalty, 4, dressed as Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn! His adorable little girl dressed in the character’s signature blue and red colors and blonde wig. But, Brown made sure his daughter stood out from the rest, adding “Daddy’s Lil Monster” in writing on the front of her shirt! — See the cute snap below!

Royalty wore a beautiful red and blue tutu with silver sparkles. She also sported black boots and Quinn’s cute pigtails. Royalty even carried a toy club that the character has in the popular film. She also accessorized with some playful removable tattoos and other prop makeup to make the costume whole! How cute?

Brown shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. The two have been in and out of court recently, where they’re attempting to work out a child support deal. Guzman recently filed a request for an increase in child support, by a lot, let’s just say. Brown currently pays $2,500 per month in child support, but the amount was increased to $5,000 at a recent hearing. However, Guzman is shooting for the stars with this one, having request a reported $21,000 per month.

Royalty Brown dressed as Harley Quinn from ‘Suicide Squad’ on Halloween.

In 2015, the singer revealed that he gets to spend time with Royalty two weeks every month. However, things could have changed drastically since then, as Brown has posted more photos and videos with his daughter since.

After telling a story about Royalty’s love for playing “ring around the rosie,” during a 2015 interview, Brown explained what he loves about being a father. “That’s the best part of being a dad,” he said. “You know, doing those little things. Bedtime is crazy for me ’cause I always was like…trying to avoid bedtime when I was a kid, like, ‘No, Mom, just 15 more minutes, please!’ So I’ll keep like the kids’ channel on and turn it all the way low and turn all the lights out, and you know, I’ll lay in the bed with her and like rub her back until she actually falls asleep. But some nights, she’s not having it. Like, she just is totally energetic—’Aaaaaaah!!!'”

Brown has even credited his daughter for making him a better and “humble” person. “It’s actually great,” he said about fatherhood during the same interview. “It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”