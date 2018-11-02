Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan & More Celeb Exes Reuniting For Halloween With Their Kids

How lucky are these little ones? Their famous parents put their problems aside for the night and had some Halloween fun. Take a look at the exes trick-or-treating together!

Reunited and it feels so good — for the kids! While we bet most celebrities wouldn’t choose to spend the holidays with their exes, these former S.O.’s did just that on Halloween when they played nice for their little ones. How mature is that? These amicable exes set a fabulous example for parents everywhere, and they looked happy to do it. Chris Pratt, 39, and Anna Faris, 41, even brought their new partners along for family fun with their son Jack, 6. That’s right — they trick-or-treated with Michael Barrett, 48, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, which has got to be the most unlikely double date ever! But the couples were photographed smiling away, and Chris even kissed his new lady love in front of everyone.

JWoww, 32, and Roger Mathews, 43, took a different approach to the spooky season. Even though the Jersey Shore star had filed for divorce from her husband of three years, she and Roger dressed up as Moana characters with their kids Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. That Disney movie is their son’s favorite at the moment, so the fact that they came together for a Halloween photoshoot as a family of four is extra sweet! It’s clear that even though many celebrity exes choose to band together on Oct. 31, they all have their own styles!

Channing Tatum, 38, and Jenna Dewan, 37, took a selfie while they were out, and Liev Schreiber, 51, and Naomi Watts, 50, coordinated their costumes as comfy wild animals.

There are so many ways to make this work, but we bet all of these ex-pairs have one thing in common! They probably made their kids SO happy by putting in the effort to get along on Halloween. Kudos to them!