Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Personally Ask You To Vote Nov. 6: The Future Of America Is In Your Hands

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are urging Americans to get out, vote and volunteer just days before the Nov. 6 midterms. Here’s why it means so much to them.

Brad Pitt, 54, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, are making a public plea for Americans to go out, vote and volunteer just days before the Nov. 6 midterms. The actors – who are currently working on Quentin Tarantino’s film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood – appeared in a PSA by NowThis Politics detailing why Americans should use this weekend to encourage people to go to the polls. In the video, released on Nov. 2, they also explained why they think this election is “the most consequential of our lifetime.”

Leonardo kicked off the 4-minute long video by saying, “The future of our country will be decided this week. Elections don’t just matter when voting for president. This election might be the most consequential of our lifetime.” The Oscar winner – who is passionate about the environment – said, “So much is at stake from gun safety laws to immigration policy, clean water and air and whether or not millions of people have access to healthcare.”

Brad, a father-of-six, added, “These issues will be decided from the House of Representatives to the Senate to dozens of governors races. Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBTQ equality and even your ability to vote.” Leonardo also said, “All of these races and ballot measures are a chance to decide on the direction of our country.”

In addition to urging people to go to the “polls by November 6th,” Brad, asked voters to “encourage voter turnout” by “texting and phone banking,” as well as “knocking on doors.” The actors also asked Americans to visit TheLastWeekend.org, which is a coalition of progressive political organizations seeking volunteers to get people out to the polls.

Brad and Leonardo didn’t speak for the full four minutes. In between the introduction and their final message was a presentation about what’s at stake, including the control of the U.S. Congress as well as deciding the direction of local and state legislation that could have a lasting impact for generations.

