Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: The ‘Important’ Step They Just Took Toward Finalizing Divorce

Could the brutal divorce battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally be coming to an end? — A shocking new report claims the exes are closing in on finalizing their divorce after THIS major move!

Is money seriously the biggest problem between Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, when it comes to finalizing their years-long divorce? Apparently so. — A new report claims financials have held up the completion of their divorce process. Jolie recently notified the court she has turned over all her financial information to Brad Pitt and his legal team, according to documents obtained by the The Blast.

The exes, who have six children together, have reportedly been focused on coming to a final settlement for their divorce. And, Jolie handing over her financials was an important step in the process, sources close to the negotiations claim. Mind you, both stars a millionaires in their own, with Brad reportedly racking in more cash than Jolie. As for the what’s next in the divorce process? — Pitt will now provide all of his financial information, as reported by the site. and from what we’re told he is worth significantly more than his estranged wife.

One of the major discussions in the financial negotiations has allegedly been a joint venture the two went in on many years ago. Jolie and Pitt are reportedly discussing the division of their winery — a 500-acre Château in France, Miraval — which they bought in 2011 for a reported $60 million. The two reportedly had plans to pass it down to their children to own and operate.

While Jolie and Pitt’s divorce is reportedly close to being finalized, their custody battle is reportedly still ongoing. However, once the evaluations involving the six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 — are completely by a doctor, things can begin to move further. Then, a judge in the case will then be able to set in place a long-term order for the family, the site alleges. For now, the negotiations are reportedly moving in a positive direction.

As you may know, Jolie and Pitt called it quits in September 2016, which was followed by a bitterly nasty and very public divorce and custody battle. After many months of their lawyers going back and forth, the exes reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement in early June 2018 that lasted through the summer.

Nonetheless, we recently learned that Jolie has been missing Pitt. “Every time Angelina feels she is over Brad, something simple happens and she is right back to missing him. The more time Angelina spends away from Brad, the more she realizes he may have been the last man she’ll ever love,” a source told us. And, while she’s found comfort in spending time with her children, the insider says, “There’s still a void in her heart.”