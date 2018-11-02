Alec Baldwin Arrested For Punching A Man Over Parking Space In NYC

Countdown to Donald Trump tweeting about this: Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City after allegedly punching a man over a parking spot!

Sure, driving in Manhattan will make anyone see red, but this is ridiculous: Alec Baldwin, 60, was arrested in New York City on Nov. 2, first reported by TMZ, after getting into a spat with a fellow motorist over a parking spot. Supposedly, Alec and an unnamed man got into an argument over a spot near 10th street and 5th avenue. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that this unnamed motorist “swooped in” on a parking spot Alec was “apparently planning to take for himself.”

To be fair, that rudeness IS incredibly aggravating. Clearly, it set Alec off. He got into an argument with the other driver over this “parking spot swiping,” and it reportedly turned physical! Alec allegedly “punched the guy,” according to TMZ sources, and a witness tells the publication that Alec said “F*ck off” during the fight. Cops were then called after the alleged punch, and Alec was arrested.

“Alec Baldwin was arrested for assault,” the NYPD tells HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “It’s a verbal dispute that turned physical. The victim is approximately 40-years-old and was taken to Lenox Hill hospital. Alec is going to be charged, but he has not been processed yet.” He was charged for misdemeanor assault, and is being held at the NYPD’s 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village, cops said, per Page Six.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Alec's camp for a comment and will update this post with any additional information.