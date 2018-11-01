Khloe K & Tristan Thompson: Why It Means So Much To Her That They Took A Halloween Family Pic

The biggest shock on Halloween was seeing Khloe Kardashian pictured with Tristan Thompson again! Here’s why they posed for a photo with True, even if Khloe and the NBA star may be ‘fighting’!

For Khloe Kardashian, 34, this Halloween season was all about True Thompson, as if her baby’s parade of ever-changing costumes didn’t prove that! But to make her six-month-old daughter’s first Halloween even more special, Khloe put aside her differences with Tristan, 27. The family of three snapped the cutest photo together for Tristan’s Instagram Story on Oct. 31, and they showed no signs of tension amid Khloe’s recent string of cryptic Instagram Story messages. And you’ll most likely be seeing more of the Cleveland Cavaliers player, whether you — or Khloe — like it or not! “Khloe wants True to experience as much family normalness as possible,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. “Khloe is willing to sacrifice some major hurdles in her relationship with Tristan to benefit True. True’s upbringing is the utmost of importance and if that involves having memories with Dad even if they are fighting, then that is what needs to be done.” And there’s a painful reason why Khloe is so intent on family bonding.

“Family to Khloe is one of, if not the most important things to her in life,” our source shares. “She realizes what she missed having lost her father at a younger age and doesn’t want True to miss any opportunity to spend with her father, even if they aren’t getting along themselves.” Sadly, the Good American co-founder lost her father, Robert Kardashian, in 2003, when she was just 19 years old. The death sent a teenage Khloe into a “spiral,” which she confessed in a 2017 episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. “For me, my spiral was food,” she said on her fitness show. “And I gained so much weight because I was so internally…just suppressing so many things that it was like eating me alive.”

By the looks of this recent family portrait, Khloe may finally be ready to bridge the distance between her and Tristan. The basketball star is back in Cleveland as the NBA season kicked off on Oct. 16, but his baby mama didn’t follow him immediately. As we’ve told you earlier today, we’ve heard that Khloe is “so happy” she stayed put in Calabasas with the KarJenner clan for the time being! The time apart gave her baby daddy “a lot of time to miss her,” and even “really spiced things up in the bedroom,” a source close to the KUWTK star EXCLUSIVELY told us on Nov. 1. That’s because “Tristan’s putting in all kinds of effort to try and convince her to stick around,” our source claimed. Judging by Tristan’s smile on Halloween, it looks like his plan is working!

Check out the rest of our exclusive to find out if Khloe will finally make the move to Ohio. We admire the effort this couple puts in for the sake of their daughter, especially after Tristan’s extremely publicized cheating scandal in April.