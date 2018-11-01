Models & Performers Confirmed For 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — Who Will Be There?

2018 will be the biggest year of all, with performers like Halsey and The Chainsmokers, plus models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walking the runway! See all of the newly announced performers and models below!

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Holiday Special is back in New York City, and will air on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10pm EST. The show has more performers than ever before! This year Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts will all grace the runway alongside the gorgeous, lingerie-clad models! Not only did the brand confirm the performers on Nov. 1, but they also confirmed the models, and the line-up is fantastic.

The show will feature Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (back for the first time since 2015), Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill and featuring ….drum rolll, please…. Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner! Shoe designer Brian Atwood let it slip that Gigi and Kendall would be walking on Oct. 18 and now it’s official!

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet,” Victoria’s Secret executive producer Ed Razek said in a statement. “We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.”

Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Late Night & Specials, ABC, added: “Only one show brings together the biggest names in music and the top models around the globe for an exciting hour of entertainment and style. We couldn’t be happier to work with this iconic brand and bring The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to ABC.”