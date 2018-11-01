Congratulations are in order for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino — he’s officially a married man! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star wed Lauren Pesce in a romantic ceremony on Nov. 1. So exciting!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce are married! The college sweethearts, who rekindled their romance after he finished filming Jersey Shore in 2012, tied the knot on Nov. 1 in a gorgeous ceremony at the The Westin in Morristown, NJ. This romantic wedding came less than one year after Mike proposed to Lauren in Miami while filming season one of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation earlier this year.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” Mike and Lauren said in an EXCLUSIVE statement to Us Weekly. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.” Among the guests at the ceremony today were JWoww, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, according to the publication.

Although Mike and Lauren originally wanted to tie the knot in Italy, they had to alter their plans based on his legal troubles. Mike plead guilty to tax evasion in Jan. 2018, as part of a plea deal. On Oct. 5, he was officially sentenced to eight months in prison, along with two years of supervised probation and 500 hours of community service. He confirmed in an Oct. 12 Instagram post that he and Lauren would be getting married on Nov. 1, so they could have their wedding before he began serving his sentence.

Mike must “surrender to the Bureau o Prisons no sooner than January 15, 2019,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He has not revealed whether or not he’ll surrender on or before that date, but his representative did confirm that Mike is looking forward to celebrating the holidays this year, so it’s expected that he won’t begin his sentence until sometime in Jan. 2019.

Lauren has been Mike’s rock as he’s dealt with his legal issues over the last several years, and he’s made it clear that he knows how lucky he is to have her. “I will be marrying Lauren Pesce, my rock, my best friend, my better half & my soul mate,” he gushed on Instagram in October. “You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs. Situation.” Congrats to the happy couple!