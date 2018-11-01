The Situation Reveals Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is His Best Man Ahead Of Wedding To Lauren Pesce

Well, no one saw this one coming! Mike Sorrentino’s best man at his wedding will be none other than Ronnie Ortiz-Magro! Out of all people, the Sitch chose the one ‘Jersey Shore’ star he’s feuded the most with!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, is making plans for the future! Not only did he ask Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, to be his best man at his wedding, but, he wants to be Ronnie’s best man when and if the new dad ever gets married! The Jersey Shore stars were spotted chatting together on Wednesday night (October 31) at the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, NJ. In the video below, you can clearly hear Mike talking to Ronnie about being his best man at his wedding. The Sitch then says he hopes the roles will be reversed one day.

Mike and his fiancee, Lauren Pesce, 33, arrived to the hotel in an SUV on Wednesday night, and headed straight to their room, TMZ reports. Ronnie was already there when the couple checked in. Sitch and Ronnie had their best man chat in the lobby of the hotel a few hours after he arrived with Lauren. It’s interesting that Mike would choose Ronnie to his right hand man on his wedding day, seeing as the two have had a rocky past, as seen on Jersey Shore. However, it’s clear these two have moved past their issues. The two are set to marry on Thursday, November 1. The rest of the Jersey Shore cast was not yet spotted at the Morristown hotel.

Mike took to Instagram on his wedding day with a sweet message for his bride-to-be, alongside a photo of the two kissing. “Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything,” Sitch wrote. “Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day”.

As promised, Sitch and Lauren will say “I do” before he heads to prison for tax evasion. Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January, and could have faced a maximum of five years in prison. However, he was sentenced to eight months behind bars. His brother Marc Sorrentino, who also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to 24 months in prison. They both attended a court hearing in early October in Newark NJ.

Mike and Lauren announced their engagement on social media on April 26. He popped the question in Miami with a 3-carat cushion cut diamond, set in an 18-karat rose gold and platinum setting, accented with pink diamonds, worth around $65,000.

The college sweethearts have been together for nearly a decade, and she stuck by his side as he battled prescription drug abuse, which led to two rehab stints over the years.