‘Telethon For America’: When We All Vote Rallying Voters With Star-Studded Event Night Before Midterms

Get ready to laugh your butt off for a good cause! When We All Vote has organized a massive telethon full of your favorite comedians and actors, to be held on November 5, the night before the midterms.

The Telethon For America, created by comedian/actor/TV host Ben Gleib, is the “first telethon ever with the goal of raising zero dollars,” according to Gleib! Their goal, instead, is to “take pledges to increase voter turnout around the country.” So cool! The non-partisan event is a two-hour streaming event that will air live from 9:00pm to 11:00pm ET on November 5, on YouTube, Facebook Live, Comedy Central Online, and on each participating celeb’s social media page. It’s going to be a seriously hilarious, entertaining event.

Expect appearances from Amy Schumer, Jim Jefferies, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel, Chelsea Handler, Ashley Benson, Adam Devine, Ben Gleib, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Alyssa Milano, Jeff Ross, YouTube Stars Lilly Singh & Olga Kay, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Taylor, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Debra Messing, Jackie Tohn, Connie Britton, Wyatt Cenac, Natasha Leggero, Tone Bell, Lliza Shlesinger, Rory Scovel, Mary McCormack, Brad Williams, Zoe Lister-Jones, Jade Tailor, Milana Vayntrub, Quaddus, Allison Janney, and many, many more! Samantha Ronson will be the house DJ.

The telethon isn’t just a live stream of a celebrity phone bank; there will be live performances, comedy, music, pre-taped segments, and so much more! The slogan for the event is perfect: “Tonight we laugh. Tomorrow we vote.” When We All Vote, the non-partisan, non-profit organization launched by Michelle Obama, is aiming to get all young people to the polls on November 6 for the 2018 midterms, arguably one of the most important elections of our time. Since the 2016 general election, over seven million people have turned 18 and become eligible voters. We need them to vote!

“The Telethon For America flips the traditional telethon on its head,” Gleib said in a statement. “Young Americans are more motivated than ever before and the Telethon For America is working to build on that momentum to make sure an even higher percentage of young people get out and vote. We are excited to reach them in a brand new way.”