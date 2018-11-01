‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie Edwards Insists Ryan’s Doing ‘So Good’ In Rehab: I’m ‘Proud Of Him’

Mackenzie Edwards has confirmed that her husband Ryan Edwards is doing well after heading to rehab! Read what she told a concerned fan here!

Ryan Edwards is doing Mackenzie Edwards proud. After sharing a picture of herself, her son with Ryan, Jagger, and Ryan’s other son Bentley trick-or-treating sans Ryan, one fan asked in the comments, “Where is Ryan? As a fellow addict I wish him the best. Is he in treatment still?” To which, Mackenzie responded, “He is doing SO good. Proud of him!” We’re so happy to hear that he’s doing so well!

We reported earlier how Mackenzie returned to Teen Mom OG despite vowing that she and Ryan wouldn’t be coming back in July. In fact, Mackenzie told E! News at the time, “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

We reported earlier how Ryan started attending rehab just days before the birth of his sonJagger. Ryan had previously been arrested back in July, and started attending rehab back in September. This is his second time undergoing treatment.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Mackenzie and Ryan. In the meantime, check out all of their pics together as a couple in our gallery above.