11 Adorable Photos Of ‘Teen Mom’ Stars & Their Kids In Costumes For Halloween 2018

Want to see the cutest kids costumes of 2018? Look no further than these MTV stars and their adorable little ones. From Cindy Lou Who to Scooby Doo, they slayed the spooky holiday!

Get ready to have your heart melted because these Teen Mom kids are too cute! Whether their parents are still featured on the MTV franchise or not, all of these little ones have one thing in common — their costumes were on point for Halloween 2018! Maci Bookout‘s family, in particular, really went for it this year. The 27-year-old reality star didn’t just turn a golf cart into a Mystery Machine and dress up as Daphne, but she let her entire family into the Scooby Doo fun! As a family of five, she, her husband Taylor McKinney, and her three kids covered all of the characters, all the way down to little Maverick, 2 in a dog outfit. Yes! Our favorite addition, though, was Jayde, 3, as Velma. She couldn’t have been cuter in her wig and glasses if she tried.

Kailyn Lowry‘s kids matched too, although the 26-year-old didn’t dress up with them! But the mother of three did pose for a sweet pic with her sons, who slayed as Captain America, Mr. Incredible and the Hulk. We love a good superhero theme! Still, even thought they looked so cute, it’s impossible to pick a favorite. Between Leah Messer‘s three kids going all out in their Hocus Pocus witches costumes to Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra‘s daughter Novalee, 3, with her hair high high as Cindy Lou Who, the gallery above just gets better and better with each click. Chelsea Houska, 27, who shares a birthday with her newborn, even dressed teeny tiny Layne in a recreation of the same angel costume she wore for her first Halloween. Aw!

But these Teen Mom favorites weren’t the only parents dressing their kids up in adorable duds. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars did the same thing this year!