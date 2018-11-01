Scott Disick Cozies Up To Sofia Richie While 1000s Of Miles Away From Kourtney & Kids On Halloween

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Halloween costume this year? A cute couple totally in love! The twosome celebrated Halloween in Australia this year, across the world from everyone they know. See the pics!

Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20, escaped having to outdo their friends and family with the perfect couple’s costume by flying to Sydney, Australia, instead! The couple celebrated Halloween in style at the famed Marquee Nightclub, where Scott was hosting the annual holiday bash. They were spotted dancing together in the VIP area, where employees wearing seriously skimpy outfits held up a giant sign spelling “SCOTT,” and gazing adoringly into each other’s eyes. So cute!

Marquee’s party is definitely different from the events Scott and Sofia’s famous friends hit up this year — not a costume in sight! In fact, Scott just rolled up in a plain hoodie and sneakers. Sofia was wearing a club-appropriate outfit, at least, wearing a revealing LBD and a high ponytail. Meanwhile, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, spent quality time with their three kids back in Los Angeles. Kourt dressed up as Ariana Grande, thigh-high boots, crimped ponytail, and all! Her adorable youngest child, son Reign Disick, dressed up with cousin Saint West as uncle Kanye West and Lil Pump from the “I Love It” video. You have to see THIS!

Australia is totally where Sofia thrives. She finally spoke out about her relationship with Scott in September with The Sydney Morning Herald, saying that they’re seriously happy together, and “lovey dovey.” So cute! It’s nice to see them on vacation together, considering Sofia’s been extremely worried about the time her man’s been spending with his ex. Of course they’re going to see each other because of the kids — but going on vacation together? That’s another story.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but she understands that this is how it has to be sometimes. It’s clear that he only has eyes for her!