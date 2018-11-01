Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Attended The Situation’s Wedding — But Did He Bring Jen Harley?

With so much drama surrounding them, would it really be the best idea for Jen and Ronnie to attend Mike’s wedding ceremony? They wouldn’t want to distract from the bride and groom, after all!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, and Lauren Pesce, 33, celebrated their Nov. 1 wedding with his Jersey Shore cast members, of course, so it’s no surprise that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, was there! But since the new dad has been making headlines nonstop because of his roller-coaster relationship with Jen Harley, 31, fans couldn’t help but wonder if he’d dare bring her to the wedding. A formal ceremony is not the right place or the right time for drama, even when it comes to reality stars! So it would probably be for the best if he showed up solo, right? The bride and the groom deserve all of the attention on their wedding day — without any distractions from the audience! And even with a newborn baby girl, Jen and Ronnie really haven’t been able to stay on their best behavior lately. Well, they took their chances, because Ronnie brought along Jen and their six-month-old daughter Ariana Sky for the nuptials, according to Us Weekly! And as proof, Jen videoed her pre-wedding glam at Brick and Mirror Beauty, which is a salon in New Jersey…but she lives in Las Vegas!

Recall that this couple, who welcomed their daughter in April, has had a rocky few months, to say the least. And in just the last week alone, Ronnie posted a picture of his bruised face, leading Jersey Shore fans to believe that Jen had given him a black eye. She did allegedly drag him with her car four months ago, after all! Just days Jen clapped back, claiming he was keeping their baby from her and had earned the bruise in a “double sided incident,” the couple celebrated Jen’s birthday on a yacht and flaunted their couple Halloween costumes on social media. With so much back and forth, how is anyone supposed to keep up with these two?

It’s no wonder fans were worried about Jen showing up to Mike’s wedding. Even Ronnie’s friends are concerned for him, a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Everyone feels on edge when they’re around Ronnie and Jen, and we all walk on eggshells waiting for one of them to go off on the other one,” the insider said. “Separately, they are both totally cool and great people, but together they’re nightmares. They’re like oil and water, it’s just a really bad dynamic.”

Doesn’t sound like the right combination for a major moment like this, if you ask us!