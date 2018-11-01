‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Dad: Why He’s ‘Not Worried’ About Jenelle’s Husband’s Threat

‘Teen Mom 2’ star David Eason unleashed his fury on former co-star Chelsea Houska’s dad on Oct. 31, but does the dentist fear for his life? We’ve got the details!

David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, threatened her co-star Chelsea Houska‘s dad, Randy Houska in a series of Instagram videos on Oct. 31. But Randy “isn’t concerned” one bit about the threats, according to Radar Online. The feud all started when Randy, a dentist, replied to a Snapchat video in which Jenelle defended herself against online haters on Oct. 29. “Supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong!” she explained in the video which was shared by a Twitter user. “If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer. Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. Instead of going the plastic surgery route, like most people do, I’m not.” Jenelle was attempting to clear up any rumors that she had been injured during the alleged violet altercation she was involved in with David on Oct. 13.

Randy saw Jenelle’s video and replied, “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned.’” David unleashed his fury after Randy’s comment, but the tabloid site is reporting that Randy “isn’t taking the threats seriously.” In a now-deleted Instagram video David posted on Oct. 31, he ranted, “Mr. Randy, I’m going to ask you a question, punk. When was the last time you had your jaw realigned? Hey punk, huh? You need to get straightened up? I’ll do it for ya, free of charge. Come on down to my dentist’s office, bud. I can even pull teeth. I can realign your jaw.” And David was just getting started!

The father-of-three covered his face with a bandana in a second video and continued his tirade. “So you trying to tell me, that some grown a** man, who is supposedly happy in his life, he’s got to keep talking s**t about me? Why though?” he said. “Maybe you don’t got enough people coming in to your dentist office?” David – who was slammed for draping himself in a Confederate flag on Oct. 27 – continued in a third video, “Does this flag offend you? Because you know what it means, I’ve got guns, don’t f**k with me. And I’ve got vicious dogs.” Yikes!