Oprah Scares Crap Out Of Fans By Going Door-To-Door Canvassing For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Oprah Winfrey is literally going door to door in Georgia to help canvas for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. We’ve got the priceless video of a shocked voter finding the Mighty O outside her house.

Oprah Winfrey is doing her part to help Stacey Abrams make history by becoming the first African-American woman to become United States governor. The former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader is in a hotly contested race against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and they are nearly dead even in the polls. Oprah made the impressive step of going door to door in an Atlanta suburb to canvas for Stacy and the results were priceless. Can you imagine having your doorbell ring and finding her on the other side?

The 64-year-old media titan shared a video on her Instagram page holding a clipboard and knocking on the door of a voter named Denise. She answered the door and shrieked in surprise that friggin OPRAH was standing on her front step. After the initial shock and introductions, Oprah asked if she was surprised and Denise replied “Surprised? I am shocked!” Then Oprah got down to business, telling her “So I’m canvassing for Stacey Abrams. Are you voting for her?” “I absolutely am voting for her,” Denise replied. Oprah then asked “Do you have an early voting plan?” and Denise assured her she did.

In another video taken in the same neighborhood, the OWN network chief explained “It’s my very first time ever canvassing for anybody, and it has been a really interesting experience because when you knock on a door, you don’t know what people are going to do or say or how they’re going to react. This is the South. People have been really wonderful and really optimistic about Stacey Abrams.”

She continued, “I’ve already talked to three people who voted and have plans to volunteer. Some are calling and some are going to be working on election day and I’m really excited about that. I left my home in California because I heard about what was what happening down here in Georgia and I wanted to do whatever I could to lend my support. I just say go with God, go with purpose. Go with your values upholding everything we believe to be true about Stacey Abrams and why we’re all voting for her.”

Then in her best talk show host introduction voice Oprah proclaimed “And we’re going to Winnnnnnn!!!! We’re going to win!” The Mississippi born mogul later spoke at a rally for Stacy in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta where the told the crowd, “For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote — wherever you are in this state, in this country — you are dishonoring your family, “You are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams, when you don’t vote.”