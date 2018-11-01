We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids and their hilarious Halloween costumes — and neither can they! Penelope and North were all smiles imitating Kanye and Lil Pump. See the silly comparison pics!

North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, have worn coordinating costumes before, but they were on an entirely different level this Halloween! Instead of sporting skunk suits or matching mermaid tails, the KarJenner kids wore elaborate bottles that looked just like the ones Kanye West, 41, and Lil Pump, 18, had on during their Saturday Night Live “I Love It” performance. The lookalike Fiji and Perrier bottles were just shrunken down to fit the mini-mes, but still had the same holes for their heads and limbs to peek out. And we’re so glad we got a chance to see their faces because North and Penelope couldn’t have looked cuter — or happier — sporting the silly costumes.

But they weren’t the only ones to spoof Kanye this year and look thrilled to be doing it! In fact, Reign Disick, 3, and Saint West, 2, wore different “I Love It” looks from the official music video. Their teeny heads poked out of boxy, oversized bodies, and the little guys couldn’t stop smiling. Kim Kardashian, 38, could be heard telling the boys, “No cheese,” in an Instagram story. They were both clearly having a ton of fun, even after Reign lost his balance in the huge outfit and toppled right over. LOL! We love that all four of the little ones blessed us with such hilarious Halloween looks and hope to see more like these in the future.

How amazing would it be to see these four tykes spoofing their moms instead? To see the younger KarJenner generation imitate their parents would be absolutely iconic.

True Thompson and Stormi Webster were both celebrating their first Halloween, though, and their moms dressed them in cute outfits instead of funny ones. From pink pigs to butterflies, skeletons to tigers, they were absolutely precious! Maybe they’ll get in on the silly stuff next time around!