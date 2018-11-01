Lauren Pesce’s Plastic Surgeon Reveals Why She Decided To Get A Nose Job Before Marrying The Situation

Before walking down the aisle with Mike ‘The Situation,’ Lauren Pesce got work done, & her plastic surgeon gave HL EXCLUSIVE details about the process of giving Lauren her dream nose!

“Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue,” the old saying goes, and Lauren Pesce, 33, is abiding by the phrase on her wedding day. The soon-to-be wife of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is flaunting a new nose on her big day, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why she chose to go under the knife leading up to the Nov. 1 ceremony. “Lauren has said she wanted to get her nose done since she was younger, but she mentioned to me that what really solidified her decision was after seeing her engagement photos,” Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD says to HL. “She saw certain pictures from an angle or from the side, and decided she finally wanted to go through with the rhinoplasty before her wedding. We were able to get her in with enough time to recover from the swelling and possible bruising in time for her wedding,” he added.

The doctor also revealed exactly what was done to give the bride-to-be her dream nose. “Lauren had the rhinoplasty a few months ago, and came to me with concerns about the overall size. She wanted to bring the size down a little bit, and just to make the overall tip and entire nose just a little bit smaller. She also had a little bump on the top which wasn’t too drastic, but it bothered her from a side view,” he said. This was not the first visit that Lauren had paid to the well-known celebrity plastic surgeon. “Lauren originally had her breasts done by me a little more than a year ago. After having both of these surgeries, she’s been nothing but happy. She is super, super excited about the results for her nose and she was really happy about getting it done in time for the wedding,” he added.

Lauren and Mike are set to walk down to aisle on Nov. 1, and fans simply cannot wait to see the gorgeous couple tie the knot! Despite, his impending 8-month jail sentence, Mike was dead set on wedding his lady before beginning his prison time. Plus, he was super supportive of his fianceé’s decision to get work done.“Mike was there every step of the way for Lauren and was always super supportive. He’s a wonderful guy and was there for each consultation, most of Lauren’s follow-up visits, and he was there at the surgery centers when we performed the operations,” Dr. Tutela explained.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the details of Lauren and Mike’s big day. We’re sure the bride will be oozing confidence the whole way through, and we can’t wait to see how stunning she looks!