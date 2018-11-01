Mel B Dresses As Victoria Beckham On Halloween & Slightly Shades Her For Not Joining Spice Girls Tour

Mel B wasn’t subtle whatsoever with her shady Halloween costume! She and her friend dressed up as Victoria and David Beckham with some pointed signs. See for yourself!

Take a look at this Spice Girls face swap — it’s the Halloween gem we didn’t know we needed! Mel B, 43, looked just like her former bandmate Victoria Beckham, 43, when she showed up to Heidi Klum‘s annual party. The America’s Got Talent judge didn’t just wear a tight black dress and red heels inspired by Posh Spice, but she wore a mask over her face so her costume couldn’t be mistaken. Scary Spice was Victoria, and her male friend was her husband David Beckham, 44! He had on a soccer jersey and sweats, but instead of masking his face, he simply dyed his hair and wore a pair of sunglasses. They looked fab posing for pics, but what made the costumes so shady? Their sneaky signage!

Mel B and her friend were each holding up weapons, and hers read, “NO I AM NOT GOING ON TOUR.” It’s clear she was making a far from subtle jab at Victoria’s decision not to join her, Melanie Chisholm, 44, Emma Bunton, 42, and Gerri Halliwell, 46 on the Spice Girls reunion tour — even though she did the last time they reunited a decade ago. According to Scary Spice, the tour is “100 percent happening” with or without Victoria, although there are rumors that the fashion designer may appear at a number of select shows. But if Mel B was hoping to get Posh to tag along for more performances, or maybe even the entire tour, we’re not sure if this costume was the right way to do it!

As for her costume, Victoria had some fun with masks! The model posted some masked mirror selfies to Instagram, keeping the rest of her outfit casual in a black coat, jeans and red flats. No shade there!

So what will Posh be doing while her former bandmates are on tour? The mother of four will probably have her hands full hanging with her fam and working on her fashion line.