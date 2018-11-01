‘Legacies’ EP Julie Plec: Caroline’s Absence Will Be A ‘Bit Of A Long-Term Mystery’

Caroline and Alaric’s twins, Josie and Lizzie, are two of the focal points of ‘Legacies.’ So, how will Caroline’s absence be explained? Julie Plec spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about that ‘long-term mystery,’ what’s up with Landon Kirby, and more!

Alaric Saltzman is not only the headmaster of the Salvatore School on Legacies, he’s also raising two kids of his own. The Legacies premiered started to peel back the layers on the Saltzman twins, Josie and Lizzie, and Caroline’s absence was deeply felt. How is the show going to handle the lack of Caroline? Legacies creator and executive producer Julie Plec talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at NYCC about just that.

“Caroline gets mentioned quite a lot,” Julie to HollywoodLife. “Her absence gets mentioned a bit as well in that she’s been such a good mother so why isn’t she here? And there’s a little bit of a long-term mystery attached to that we will slowly unravel, but the girls take after their mom. She’s a good person, who as a teenager, wasn’t always a nice person. So we get the ying and the yang of Caroline and Alaric and, of course, Jo, their biological mother. Whatever DNA she left them with is twirling around. Let’s not forget these girls are related to kai Parker by blood, so there’s danger there, too.

Another question the Legacies premiere raised was: who is Landon Kirby? “There’s so many questions we’re left with after the pilot with Landon,” Julie continued. “He seemed like a nice guy, he seemed completely unassuming, and the normal human Hope was hoping he was. But it took such a turn that now first thing we gotta do is hunt him down, ask him questions. Why’d you steal the knife? Why did you lie? Why can’t you be compelled? I think the answers or the lack of answers from him are actually going to be the most surprising thing. What is he really aware of and what does he know about why he did what he did?”

With this show being the next chapter in The Vampire Diaries universe, Julie admitted that Legacies will be expanding the mythology of creatures. “What we are trying to do on this show is have fun with our mythology, and the world of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals always kept it tight with vampires, witches, and werewolves only and sort of everything in between. And on Legacies, because Landon Kirby walks into our world and gets that knife, it opens up a big opportunity to explore a lot of other creatures that we haven’t seen before on these shows.” Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.