‘The Situation’ & Lauren Pesce’s Wedding: Could The Bride Be Pregnant Already?

The Situation and Lauren Pesce’s wedding was today, Nov. 1, and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop if the bride walked up the aisle with a baby bump in tow.

Wedding time, baby time! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s bride, Lauren Pesce, shared her iconic quote to Instagram on the day of her wedding, Nov. 1. But did the bride and groom make “baby time” happen ahead of their nuptials, especially since Lauren wrote in her caption, “now it’s baby making time”? We’ve got the scoop on these college sweethearts’ family plans! “The Situation and Lauren are definitely not pregnant yet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. But don’t count on it staying that way for long! We’ve just learned that the newly hitched couple is “going full force in trying already.” And here’s exactly how soon you can expect The Jersey Shore star and the fashion blogger to become parents, if all goes according to plan!

“Ideally, they would like to be pregnant before Mike enters prison,” our source reveals. As we’ve told you, the MTV star will head to prison in 2019 to serve an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. As it’s already November, that doesn’t leave a lot of time for baby making! “They know their window is quite small and Mike has been so busy filming as Lauren has been putting the finishing touches together on their big day,” our source explains. The Situation has been filming the sophomore season for the revival of his hit show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation — there’s even a new episode on the night of his wedding! And one of those pre-wedding “touches” for Lauren included a nose job, which she managed to check off her list after The Situation popped the question in February. Understandably, their agenda is jammed.

“They both want kids and the plan all along was to get pregnant right away,” our source continues. It’s not a spontaneous plan for the Situation, 36, and Lauren, 33 — their history goes way back. The lovebirds already dated for four years before The Situation signed on with Jersey Shore in 2009, but gave their relationship a second go after the reality show ended in 2012, according to ET. The time is definitely right to welcome a mini “The Situation”! “With Mike’s sentence beginning right around the corner, they are well aware that time is of the essence,” our source shares.

But seriously, no pressure. We just hope the lovely couple enjoyed their special day!