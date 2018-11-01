Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen 2017 Halloween Video From When She Was ‘Cooking Stormi’

Last year, Kylie Jenner only let us see her Halloween costume starting at the shoulders. The sneaky CEO finally revealed her full angelic costume from 2017, baby bump in tow, and it’s absolutely divine!

Kylie Jenner, 21, is done being secretive. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted not one photo of her baby bump before giving birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, even on Halloween, a KarJenner favorite on Instagram! A then-pregnant Kylie kept everyone guessing on last year’s spooky holiday, as she only posted photos and videos of her snowy makeup and hair, not panning her iPhone camera to show the entirety of the outfit. Now that the new mother has posted a string of mommy and daughter photos to Instagram this holiday season, she finally revealed what her icy outfit really was of: an ethereal angel! Watch the just-released Instagram Story video below, which she captioned, “Throwback to last year cooking Stormi.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proved that even when she’s not in the limelight, she takes All Hallows’ Eve seriously. Look at that wingspan! The entrepreneur has a thing for wings, because she strapped on two more pairs for this Halloweekend. On Oct. 29, Kylie paid tribute to her baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, by donning a huge pair of butterfly wings and a pink bodysuit! “Butterfly Effect 💕,” she captioned the Instagram photo, referencing the name of one of her boyfriend’s most popular tracks. And on the real Halloween, the reality television star did a repeat of 2017 and wore angelic wings once again. This time, she flaunted her now flat stomach in a crystal mesh suit, which Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel once wore on the runway in 2015!

But that’s not all. Kylie stepped into tight yellow latex to match with her gal pals, who were all dressed as the Fanta commercial ladies on Oct. 31. And of course, her realistic string of Barbie look-alike posts floored everyone! However, in our humble opinion, one costume trumped the rest: “Stormi Weather.” Kylie shared one of her final costumes to Instagram on Halloween, and it was an adorable sight to see mom dressed as a cloud holding a stuffed lightning bolt, and Stormi matching in metallic gold! Kylie especially went all out, as her puffy dress was hand stitched dress by the Alejandro Collection. And once again, Kylie proved she’s the master of clever wordplay!

Kylie had the sweetest reason as to why her baby bump didn’t make last year’s Halloween photos. “I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key,” she told big sister Kendall Jenner, 22, in an August interview conducted through Australia’s Vogue. “I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”