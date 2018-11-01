Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Reigns Supreme When It Comes To Halloween?

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian joined forces this year to be Victoria’s Secret Angels, but they’ve also had some amazing solo costumes over the years. See all of their best Halloween looks here!

When it comes to Halloween, you can bank on Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner going all in. This year alone, both sisters impressed us with their angelic ensembles and wildly accurate takes on iconic looks. But 2018 isn’t the only year that the sisters wowed fans with their jaw-dropping outfits. From Kim’s various music icons costumes in 2017 to Kylie’s spot-on version of Christina Aguilera‘s “Dirrty” music video look in 2016, these two have been crushing the Halloween game for as long as we can remember.

It’s definitely hard to decide which sibling reigns supreme on Halloween though, because it seems like they take turns! Last year, Kim went all out to replicate various music icons like Aaliyah and Selena Quintanilla and even teamed up with sister Kourtney Kardashian and best friend Jonathan Cheban for some epic duo looks. Kim and Kourt nailed their Madonna and Michael Jackson looks while Jonathan made the perfect Sonny Bono for Kim’s Cher.

This year though, Kim only rocked two costumes. She attended her sister Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party dressed as Pamela Anderson from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards on Oct. 31. Earlier in the week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stunned in lingerie and wings to channel a Victoria’s Secret Angel alongside Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian who all sported their own VS looks.

Meanwhile, Kylie was AWOL for Halloween last year since she was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster. But this year, she not only revealed her angel costume from 2017, but debuted seven new looks: a skeleton, a butterfly, two different Barbie dolls, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, “Stormi Weather,” and a Pineapple Fanta. The skeleton, butterfly and weather costumes were extra great since Stormi wore her own versions of them as well!

Clearly both Kylie and Kim know how to slay on Halloween. Get clicking through the gallery above to see all their looks from 2018, as well as costumes from previous years!