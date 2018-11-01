Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Offensive Use Of ‘R’-Word In Halloween Video: ‘It Was A Mistake’

Kim shouldn’t have used the ‘R’-word to describe people who didn’t get her costume, and she knows it! See her apology, as well as exclusive details on Khloe’s reaction.

It’s no secret that using the ‘R’-word is not okay, and while Kim Kardashian, 38, definitely shouldn’t have used it to refer to people who didn’t understand her Halloween costume, at least she’s owning up to her mistake! “I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community,” the reality star told TMZ. “I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.” Kim also deleted the Instagram video, in which she used the condition as an insult — good riddance — but fans are still angry.

“As a special needs parent, I’m sad and disgusted to hear a woman of your age and influence use that word. Please educate yourself,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “If you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done.” So why did Kim use this word? She was mad that some of the younger guests at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday bash, including Moises Arias, 24, and Jaden Smith, 20, didn’t understand that she was dressed up as Pamela Anderson. With a white corset, sparkly pants and a fluffy pink hat, not to mention blue eyeshadow and a blonde wig, Kim perfectly matched the actress’s 1999 VMAs look. Her best friend Jonathan Cheban, 44, was at her side in a Tommy Lee costume from that same night.

So what did her family members think of the controversy? “ Khloe is super disappointed in Kim for using the ‘r’ word,” a source close to the sibs told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Khloe thinks it was not only inappropriate, but incredibly insensitive. She understands that Kim wasn’t trying to be hateful or mean, but thinks she needs to choose her words more carefully, especially since she has such a huge following and doesn’t know who she could be offending. Khloe learned from her own mistake earlier this year when she used the same word during an Instagram live stream. She was so embarrassed and ashamed of herself. Khloe not only made sure to give a genuine apology, but she has made a conscious effort to not use that word ever again.”

We hope to see Kim following in her footsteps from here on out!