Khloe Kardashian Is ‘So Happy’ She Took Time Away From Tristan Thompson — Does She Want To Split?

Khloe Kardashian feels ‘wanted’ by Tristan Thompson following their taking some time apart. A source close to Khloe told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she was relieved to have time to think!

Khloe Kardashian is grateful that she decided to take a step back with Tristan Thomspon. A source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that absence has definitely made the heart grow fonder. “Khloe is so happy that she took the time away from Tristan to spend time with her family and didn’t follow him right away,” our source said. “She had time to think, and he had a lot of time to miss her. The time apart has done wonders for them and really spiced things up in the bedroom too because Tristan’s putting in all kinds of effort to try and convince her to stick around. When she finally got to Cleveland, he made sure to let her know how grateful he was to have her home. He had all kinds of gifts waiting for her, including sexy new lingerie. And he did the whole rose-petals-leading-to-the-bedroom thing. Khloe was very pleased that he put in that kind of effort, it makes her feel so wanted.”

However, despite Tristan’s efforts to show her how much he cares for her, Khloe is still on the fence about moving to Cleveland as of right now. “Khloe is taking things day by day,” our source added. “She has not committed to moving back to Cleveland full-time. Her plan is to see how she feels and go from there. She actually has everything set up to be based in both LA and Cleveland so there’s no reason to make any kind of final decision or permanent move.”

When it comes down to it, Khloe is not leaping into any decision. “She’s holding back from making any final decision because it feels safer and less stressful to take it slow,” our source went on to say. “She is very happy to be back there right now though, Tristan went all out to welcome her and their reunion has been especially sweet because of the time apart.”