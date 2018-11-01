Kendall Jenner Throws Epic Halloween-Themed 23rd Birthday Bash — All The Pics

With her birthday falling just three days after Halloween, Kendall Jenner used the holiday as the perfect excuse to throw a fun bash where her friends and family could dress up in epic costumes. Check out the pics!

Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner! The supermodel doesn’t actually turn 23 until Nov. 3, but she had her first celebration on Oct.31. So, yes, the bash doubled as a Halloween party, which meant guests went all-out and showed up in costumes. Unfortunately, we haven’t actually seen any pics of Kendall herself from the party, but Kim Kardashian gave us a glimpse inside via her Instagram story. Kim dressed as Pam Anderson for the event, while her BFF, Jonathan Cheban, channeled Pam’s now-ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and her best girlfriends dressed up as Fanta girls, squeezing into different-colored latex dresses and holding the coordinating bottle of soda throughout the night. As for Kourtney Kardashian, she joined her pal, Steph Shepherd, to dress as the twins from Austin Powers, while her son, Mason Disick, went as Mini-Me. Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian is back in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, so she couldn’t make it.

Other stars in attendance included some of Kendall’s best pals, like Jaden Smith, Harry Hudson and Moises Arias. Kardashian/Jenner hairstylist, Jen Atkin, also attended with her husband, and they dressed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. SO GOOD!

